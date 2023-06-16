self

Today we are joined by Tom Martin, founder and CEO of LawDroid, a company using artificial intelligence and automation techniques to help lawyers be more productive. Inspired by his early experiences as a legal assistant, Tom entered the legal profession with a strong commitment to efficiency and technology. While working as a lawyer at a top talent agency, he learned the basics of building a business, ultimately leading him to pursue entrepreneurship. He would go on to start Foresight Legal Group, PC, a law firm that was an early adopter of document automation, which made legal services more affordable for clients. Tom then co-founded LawDeal, a company that was ahead of its time in offering clients flat-fee packages for legal work. He later co-founded LawDroid after realizing the potential for chatbots to change the delivery of legal services. In January, the company launched Copilot, an AI legal assistant that advances productivity even further by helping lawyers with research, summarization, grammar review, and drafting. Additionally, Tom is the co-founder of American Legal Technology, which awards legal professionals and organizations for their accomplishments in creative innovation and technology. Tom has also been named an ABA Legal Rebel and is a Fastcase 50 honoree.

In our conversation, Tom tells us about his lifelong love for technology, the shortcomings of ChatGPT, his exciting work at LawDroid, and coming up with the "Oscars of legal innovation."

