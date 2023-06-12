I had the opportunity to attend Gartner's CFO and Finance Executive Conference last week. So much insight from the industry to see/learn - the biggest headliner - AI and autonomous finance. Is our finance function going to be run by automation? Not exactly. But it is going to be a game changer. How can we get more done faster? How can we free up time for analysis and deep dive into problem areas? How can we make accounting a sought-after field of study again? What does future finance look like? There are many benefits to the digital transformation that is happening and will continue to evolve. But we need a plan. At the helm, the CFO will need to be in the driver's seat on what makes sense and kill ideas quickly that do not. This will be a journey to get it right and improve the finance function with the right mix of automation and human intervention. Some good tidbits in the link below. Read on...

https://www.cfo.com/finance-leadership/2023/06/gartner-cfo-conference-innovation-artificial-intelligence-leadership-disruptors-technology/

