United States:
Risks And Rewards For AI-Created Likenesses In Entertainment
09 June 2023
Foley & Lardner
The rapid development of generative AI technologies has
increased the complexity of negotiations between unions and studios
in the entertainment industry. As always, questions around control
and ownership of data--in this case, likenesses and other
information used to represent an actor or other artist--will
determine how the value created by these technologies is
distributed amongst the various parties involved. SAG-AFTRA has
indicated that its starting position will be union scale for
payment for the use of AI-created likenesses. It remains to be seen
whether existing copyright frameworks will be sufficient to support
this position and distribute value accordingly, or if new
frameworks will be needed to account for the variety of new ways in
which artists' likenesses, and the underlying cachet, can be
monetized.
A top priority for the actors union
is to ensure that there is "informed consent" about the
use of performers' AI-created likenesses and that they are paid
fairly for the work of their digital doubles, Crabtree-Ireland
said. "I don't think we want to see our members in a race
to the bottom with their own digital doubles," he said.
"All of our members' work is subject to negotiation above
a certain minimum [and] the starting point would be union
scale" payments for AI-created likenesses.
www.ft.com/...
