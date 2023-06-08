A quick Google search finds MANY new AI companies offering AI services for lawyers. These include Legal ChatGPT (https://lawchatgpt.com/), Rally Legal (https://www.rallylegal.com/), and Spellbook Legal (https://www.spellbook.legal/). Some say they are "assisting" lawyers, other say they are doing simple legal tasks that attorneys can then review.

The AI tools available today tout that they can:

1. Improve document management,

2. Speed up legal research,

3. Streamline contract review and analysis,

4. Help with client communication, and

5. Reduce costs for due diligence and eDiscovery.

However, none of the AI tools offer aspects of legal services most valued by clients (at least not yet) including strategic counseling, negotiation, and advocacy.

Lawyers have one of the hardest, most underappreciated jobs in the world. They're not even close to being replaced by AI. But AI can certainly help them work faster and more accurately than before. www.spellbook.legal/...

