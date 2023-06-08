This podcast from HBR IdeaCast highlights the transformative power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of organizations. It notes that strategy should be not merely reactive but proactive, with the potential to create new business opportunities and change the fortunes of companies. Generative AI goes beyond optimizing productivity and operations, enabling companies to reimagine their core activities and develop AI-driven products and services.

