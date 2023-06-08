Understanding AI is key to understanding the legal issues associated with its use. This video compares Google's AI chat tool called "Bard" and Microsoft's AI chat tool called "Bing." Bing is powered by ChatGPT.

Bard is faster but much less accurate than Bing. Which one works best for you depends on what you are looking for. www.youtube.com/...

