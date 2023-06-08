To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Understanding AI is key to understanding the legal issues
associated with its use. This video compares Google's AI chat
tool called "Bard" and Microsoft's AI chat tool
called "Bing." Bing is powered by ChatGPT.
Bard is faster but much less accurate than Bing. Which
one works best for you depends on what you are looking
for.
Full disclosure – we didn't write this. ChatGPT did. If this tool could produce an article in less than five minutes that was nearly as good as one an expert could write in five hours, think about the implications for business today.
Cryptocurrency and blockchain are terms that have repeatedly found their way into legal headlines recently. But many practitioners and judges aren't yet familiar with what they are or the legal implications they present.
As follow-on guidance to Office of Management and Budget's September 14, 2022 memo and the associated Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity from May 2021, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the Department of Homeland Security ...
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.