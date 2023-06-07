As its potential uses soar, Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to attract the attention of multiple regulatory agencies. A recent high-profile U.S. Senate hearing made it clear that the use of AI must be consistent with federal laws pertaining to fair lending, housing, employment, and similar situations.

Jones Day's Dorothy Giobbe and Alexander Maugeri discuss the legal implications of introducing artificial intelligence to decision-making processes and how users should prepare for increased scrutiny.

