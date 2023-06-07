In this week's episode, host Donald Pearce is joined by Dan Cohen, Founder and CEO of Flite Material Sciences, to discuss the discovery of innovative technologies, the field of technology transfer, and how startups should be monitoring and implementing export controls and other regulatory compliance in the early stages of their technology business ventures.

During the podcast, trade lawyers and subject matter expert guests discuss timely topics on trade and national security in an informal and informative setting. Join us for lively commentary as we dissect complex areas of the law in a podcast that attempts to bring trade to the people, or as we say, "trade-in plain English."

The Torres Talks Trade Podcast covers risks in trade and national security with an emphasis on emerging and controlled technologies, geopolitics, defense, cyber security, and supply chain. Tune in for new episodes.

