In the second installment of our Staying Power series, we explore how effective use of data, analytics and AI supports solving today's hotel workforce needs.

Workforce optimization processes are typically manual, paper-based and driven by tribal knowledge rather than hard data. Where data is available, it is often fragmented, siloed or incomplete. Additionally, most workforce-related reporting such as budgeting or time-and-attendance, focuses on documenting the past. This is critical, but advanced analytics allow for deeper insights into why things happen (diagnostic), what will happen (predictive) and what hoteliers should do next (prescriptive).

Originally published on November 1, 2022

