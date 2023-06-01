The EU has been quick to act in light of the explosion of interest (and concern) over AI. It will be interesting to see whether the proposed EU AI Act will become a model other countries, including the U.S., will look to as a guide in developing their own laws around AI.

A key committee of lawmakers in the European Parliament have approved a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence regulation — making it closer to becoming law. The approval marks a landmark development in the race among authorities to get a handle on AI, which is evolving with breakneck speed. The law, known as the European AI Act, is the first law for AI systems in the West www.cnbc.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.