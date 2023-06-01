United States:
Does My Company Need An Acceptable AI Use Policy?
01 June 2023
Lowenstein Sandler
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Artificial intelligence has become an integral part of many
businesses. AI applications ranging from chatbots and customer
service voice assistants to machine learning algorithms help
companies efficiently make more informed decisions. However, as
with any new technology, the use of AI tools comes with its own set
of challenges, including ethical considerations and potential
risks. Such issues make it essential for companies to establish an
acceptable use policy for the usage of AI tools.
An acceptable use policy is a set of guidelines that outlines
what company personnel (e.g., employees and contractors) can and
cannot do with company resources. In the case of AI tools, an
acceptable use policy should provide a clear framework for how
these tools can be used, who can use them, and under what
circumstances.
Click here to view the full article
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
Regulation Of AI – The Path Ahead
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Last week, a joint statement was issued by four federal agencies expressing their apprehension regarding the use of AI for discriminatory or anticompetitive...
Akin Intelligence - May 2023
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Welcome to the inaugural edition of "Akin Intelligence," a newsletter featuring artificial intelligence (AI) updates on a wide range of fronts: state and federal regulatory developments...
ChatGPT, Write An Article On The Impact Of AI On Corporations
Alvarez & Marsal
Full disclosure – we didn't write this. ChatGPT did. If this tool could produce an article in less than five minutes that was nearly as good as one an expert could write in five hours, think about the implications for business today.
Dispelling 6 Myths About Artificial Intelligence
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Most of the breathless hype you hear about artificial intelligence (AI) comes from those who have just used ChatGPT for the first time. ChaptGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI...