Artificial intelligence has become an integral part of many businesses. AI applications ranging from chatbots and customer service voice assistants to machine learning algorithms help companies efficiently make more informed decisions. However, as with any new technology, the use of AI tools comes with its own set of challenges, including ethical considerations and potential risks. Such issues make it essential for companies to establish an acceptable use policy for the usage of AI tools.

An acceptable use policy is a set of guidelines that outlines what company personnel (e.g., employees and contractors) can and cannot do with company resources. In the case of AI tools, an acceptable use policy should provide a clear framework for how these tools can be used, who can use them, and under what circumstances.

