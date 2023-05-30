United States:
Automate, Bring In The Bots, CHATGPT...ah But Wait...
30 May 2023
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Yes, there is a frenzy of use cases on ChatGPT and the
like...but there is still a human element necessary for the work we
do. In the CFO suite - yes there are ways to improve efficiency and
take advantage of the billions of data points that automation can
hold. However, there is still much to do that requires the human
touch. With the continued increase in the CFO's responsibility,
there is no shortage of demand to cram more into a day, but bots
cannot replace personality and experience in the seat. Making
financial decisions, leading the culture of the organization, and
ensuring compliance are among the characteristics that are frankly
not automatable. Combine that expertise with information gained
from a billion data points - now that is a recipe for accelerated
success! Read on...
https://www.cfo.com/technology/2023/05/generative-ai-chatgpt-automation-technology-regulation-risk/
