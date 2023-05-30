Yes, there is a frenzy of use cases on ChatGPT and the like...but there is still a human element necessary for the work we do. In the CFO suite - yes there are ways to improve efficiency and take advantage of the billions of data points that automation can hold. However, there is still much to do that requires the human touch. With the continued increase in the CFO's responsibility, there is no shortage of demand to cram more into a day, but bots cannot replace personality and experience in the seat. Making financial decisions, leading the culture of the organization, and ensuring compliance are among the characteristics that are frankly not automatable. Combine that expertise with information gained from a billion data points - now that is a recipe for accelerated success! Read on...

