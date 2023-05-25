United States:
Solving Open Source Problems With AI Code Generators – Legal Issues And Solutions, Part 2
25 May 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
AI-based code generators are a powerful application of
generative AI. These tools leverage AI to assist code developers by
using AI models to auto-complete or suggest code based on developer
inputs or tests. These tools raise at least three types of
potential legal issues:
Does training AI models using open source code constitutes
infringement or, even if the use is licensed, does doing so require
compliance with conditions or restrictions of the open source
licenses?
Does using the output of an AI code generator subject the
developer to infringement claims?
Does use of AI-generated code by developers creating a new
software application require the application to be licensed under
an open source license and its source code to be made
available?
This article will address these legal issues and discuss some
practical solutions to abate these problems. Part 1 of the article covered the legal
issues. Part 2 covers solutions.
Click here for Part 2.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
