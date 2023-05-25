Throughout April, Morrison Foerster sponsored and participated in a series of roundtable discussions hosted by Creative Commons regarding generative AI and copyright. The roundtables—in Boston, New York, and San Francisco—brought together in-house counsel from companies developing generative AI tools, scholars, business leaders, and nonprofit advisors.

Creative Commons is an international nonprofit organization that empowers people to grow and sustain the thriving commons of shared knowledge and culture we need to address the world's most pressing challenges and create a brighter future for all. Creative Commons is in the process of developing its own position on questions concerning generative (and responsible) AI and copyright, and the roundtables were designed to help in that process. These roundtables were part of a broader consultation that Creative Commons launched in February, which it anticipates continuing throughout 2023.

Morrison Foerster sponsored these roundtables along with the Disruption Conference, held in Los Angeles in March. Hosted by ASU, and organized by Creative Commons and EQTY Lab, the conference explored the intersection of generative AI and copyright through the lens of the entertainment industry.

Decisions made today will shape the future of generative AI and its governance, just as decisions made in the early 2000s shaped our present-day internet and its governance. Our attorneys look forward to continuing to engage, learn, and collaborate with thought leaders in this dynamic area at the intersection of law and technology.

