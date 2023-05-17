Michael Schulman spoke to SHRM about generative artificial intelligence (AI) policy concerns for employers.

According to Michael, generative AI is already being used to identify and screen employment and promotion candidates, track worker productivity, and predict a candidate's likelihood of success in a particular role.

"Employers should ensure that these AI tools are not adversely impacting protected class members," he said.

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved