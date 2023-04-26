On March 28, Lawrina hosted a webinar, "How to Tackle Legal Issues in 2023," where a panel of speakers covered various legal tech-related topics for solo entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized business (SMB) owners, and startups searching for legal assistance and efficient tech solutions for their daily legal tasks.

The panel included Colin Levy, Yev Muchnik, Alidad Vakili, and was hosted by Karyna Pukaniuk. Foley Of Counsel, Alidad Vakili, and other speakers each shared their knowledge and expertise in various areas, including:

Common legal issues entrepreneurs and SMB owners face;

When you need to consult a lawyer;

How to solve legal issues without a legal professional;

Available tools you can use to optimize your business.

During the Q&A portion of the webinar, the presenters spoke about the readiness of the legal tech world to use AI and ?hatGPT, and whether we can trust other technologies that await us in the future.

Some takeaways and advice from the speakers included:

Think of your lawyer or legal tech provider as another set of tools in your toolbox.

Make friends with your lawyer. Similarly to legal tech products, lawyers can help guide you through problems you face.

It often takes a village to make a startup successful, or at least help it along its journey. Think of your lawyer or legal tech providers as part of that village.

Build strong relationships with your lawyer and legal tech providers, which will allow you to work them more effectively and efficiently.

You should at least be tech aware but do not need to be tech-savvy.

To learn more and view a recording of the webinar, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.