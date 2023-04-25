Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas, TX) and frequent co-author, attorney David Steiger, have weighed in on the hotly debated subject of the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the legal market. Their article, "Where the Rubber Hits the Road: Practical AI Solutions Are Coming to the Legal Market," appeared on April 4, 2023, in Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today. The authors contend, "What is driving adaptation of increasingly sophisticated AI into the business of law is the tremendous savings in time and money that result from ridding old processes of unnecessary duplication of effort and the value add that comes from leveraging the power of ever-growing amounts of data." They also highlight some of the most promising AI products for law firms currently available.

Originally Published by Westlaw Today

Reuters

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.