On Thursday, March 30, 2023, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) launched its Trustworthy and Responsible Artificial Intelligence Resource Center (AIRC). This online resource is a one-stop-shop for NIST content, a NIST AI Playbook, and other resources to assist companies with using artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly. The AIRC aims to support all AI actors in developing and deploying trustworthy and responsible AI technologies based on diverse stakeholder involvement and alignment with international standards.

Available Resources

The AIRC provides access to NIST's resources. The foundational document is its AI Risk Management Framework (RMF) 1.0, a set of principles and practices for managing the risks associated with AI systems throughout their life cycle. The AIRC guides companies through the four core functions of the framework, which are govern, map, measure, and manage. In addition to the RMF, the AIRC currently provides a playbook to assist with implementing the RMF and AI solutions, a roadmap of planned NIST initiatives with public and private cooperation and assistance, a glossary of terms and definitions, and a section on events and opportunities related to NIST's AI agenda. The AIRC will evolve and expand as AI technologies and challenges change over time.

Roadmap

The roadmap identifies key activities for advancing the AI RMF that NIST will carry out in collaboration with public and private sector organizations or by those organizations independently. The activities will change over time as AI technologies and experiences evolve.

Impacts to Businesses

Al risk management requires a holistic and multidisciplinary approach considering the technical, legal, reputational, social, and ethical aspects of Al systems, solutions, and use cases. Al risk management also requires a participatory and inclusive approach involving the relevant stakeholders in designing, developing, and using Al systems. The AIRC and the RMF provide helpful guidance for businesses seeking to achieve these goals. Stakeholders to be represented include those who create, deploy, use, or are affected by Al systems. By engaging with stakeholders, Al risk managers can better understand the needs, values, expectations, and concerns of different groups and individuals and incorporate them into the decision-making process. The AIRC is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to create and use AI systems in a trustworthy and responsible manner.

