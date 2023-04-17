ARTICLE

In this episode, co-hosts Michael Snyder and Joseph Gushue dive into the first part of a series on the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on not only the world, but on copyright, trademarks, and patents. They examine examples of AI in pop culture, and how they reflect the broader trends and concerns surrounding AI in our society.

Artificial intelligence (whether tied to robots or otherwise) has always been a popular trope in movies, television shows, and books, from Isaac Asimov's "I Robot" seminal book series, to the classic "Terminator" movies, to the more recent "Ex Machina" and "M3GAN". Rapid advancements in technology have now enabled AI to become part of our daily lives which raises not only important legal questions, but also ethical considerations for humans when developing AI technologies. As this technology continues to advance, it is becoming clear that it has the potential to automate many of the tasks that are currently performed by humans across a wide range of industries. This means that certain jobs, particularly those that involve routine or repetitive tasks, may be at risk of being automated in the coming years.

