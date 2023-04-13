Foley & Lardner LLP Partner Louis Lehot recently authored an article for the National Law Journal, "Deep Dive into Generative AI and What Will Drive Tomorrow."

There is a growing consumer and enterprise appetite for the rapidly developing generative AI technology and significant interest from investors in this space. In the article, Lehot explores how we get to this point, why the time for generative AI is now, the impact on the entrepreneurial system, where dollars are being deployed, and where we are going next.

