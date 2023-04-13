United States:
Foley Partner Louis Lehot Authors Article On Generative AI For National Law Journal
13 April 2023
Foley & Lardner
Foley & Lardner LLP Partner Louis Lehot recently authored an
article for the National Law Journal, "Deep Dive into Generative AI and What Will Drive
Tomorrow."
There is a growing consumer and enterprise appetite for the
rapidly developing generative AI technology and significant
interest from investors in this space. In the article, Lehot
explores how we get to this point, why the time for generative AI
is now, the impact on the entrepreneurial system, where dollars are
being deployed, and where we are going next.
