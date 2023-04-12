For biopharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic manufacturers, navigating market access and reimbursement in the inpatient hospital setting is a challenge in the Medicare program, where most technologies are bundled into an existing payment rate. This bundled payment methodology means that providers often lack incentives to adopt new medical technologies not already reflected in their costs. Since 2001, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have offered manufacturers of new, groundbreaking technologies the ability to apply for a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) designation for their drug, device or diagnostic that will provide hospitals with extra payments when they use the product for the 2-3 year period after market entry of product. These add-on payments are often critical in a hospital's decision to adopt new technologies.



Foley Hoag and The Moran Company, an HMA Company, hosted a webinar dissecting the upcoming NTAP application process in 2023 and the frequently asked questions surrounding this time limited program. Our panelists, who have helped dozens of early-stage and mature life sciences companies apply for and receive NTAP designation for their novel medical technologies, discussed:

Assessing whether or not your technology qualifies for NTAP

Why some technologies succeed – and others don't – during the application process

The dos and don'ts of engaging with CMS on your application

Recent changes to the NTAP program, including navigating the new MEARIS application process

