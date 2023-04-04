Automation is everywhere. ChatGPT has gone viral...could accounting be next? Recent stats have shown that those entering the accounting field have declined. Reasons include long hours, manual work, grave details, etc. I remember my early days as an auditor, literally footing the trial balance with a 10-key or jumping on a flight to deliver a proposal because FedEx was not fast enough. Things have come a long way...

But how far can you take automation in the accounting/finance space and still retain proprietary information and institutional knowledge? It can help with the more mundane tasks and make time for accounting and finance professionals to get to the value add analyses that inform corporate strategic and operational decisions - now that can be exciting and much-needed stuff. Read on...

https://www.cfobrew.com/stories/2023/03/17/ai-chatbots-are-coming-for-finance

