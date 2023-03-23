An AI model recently scored high enough on a bar exam to be admitted in most states. AI is booming and it's fair to say it has become the latest catchphrase with OpenAI's ChatGPT and other emerging technologies, bringing AI systems into our everyday conversations and lives. In the past few months, generative AI has dominated mainstream consciousness and this technology is moving fast, in fact, OpenAI just announced a new version of its software called CPT-4.

As with most significant technological developments, regulation typically needs to catch up to advancement and adoption. So, while AI becomes more and more popular and lawmakers play catch-up on AI technology, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently released a report on generative artificial intelligence, calling on lawmakers to create some regulations around the ballooning technology. Meanwhile, the FTC has recently cautioned marketers not to make unsubstantiated claims about AI-powered products. The FTC has warned companies in the past with some frequency about its AI concerns, particularly issues relating to discrimination. In its most recent guidance, the FTC explicitly focuses on advertising and advising companies to be transparent about how their AI products work and what the technology can do.

According to the agency, companies relying on AI may be subject to FTC enforcement if they've exaggerated the claims of their products, overpromised or underdelivered, and not correctly accounted for reasonable risks to consumers. The agency is closely watching how developments with this technology play out and will use its enforcement authority to penalize conduct it views as unfair or deceptive.

The FTC's recent warning and increased FTC enforcement action surrounding AI signals a seriousness about regulating this technology. There is an increasing push for Congress to enact regulations around AI as well. Companies operating in this space must understand how their practices could lead to FTC scrutiny and what kind of regulatory hurdles could be coming.

