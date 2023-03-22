ChatGPT, an AI chatbot created by OpenAI, was launched in November 2022 and has quickly become the hot topic in the legal world. It has gained national attention for achieving passing scores on exams administered by the Minnesota University Law School. The chatbot scored a C+ overall and displayed a strong grasp of basic legal rules, organization, and composition. However, the chatbot struggled to spot issues when given an open-ended prompt.

ChatGPT can process enormous amounts of information and generate text responses to natural language prompts. While law firm leaders and associates alike may have dreams of how this technology will save time and money, all should be cautious about utilizing ChatGPT to perform real-world legal analysis. This article will discuss the current state and limitations of the technology and the potential pitfalls for attorneys using ChatGPT in practice.

