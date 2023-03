WilmerHale Counsel Matthew Ferraro joined a panel discussion with industry experts Beni Issembert and Professor Hany Farid to discuss the unethical and possibly illegal use of data to create Generative AI for video games. Watch and listen to the discussion titled Beyond 'Good and Evil', and ethical approach to Generative AI in Games.

