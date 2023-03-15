In this podcast episode of Tech Policy Press by Justin Hendrix, WilmerHale Counsel Matthew Ferraro provides insight on chatbots and generative AI to have dialog on the ethical and legal risks of AI. Ferraro recently wrote a client alert titled, "Ten Legal and Business Risks of Chatbots and Generative AI" which also gives organizations a detailed view of the risks associated with AI powered technology.

Listen to the full episode.

