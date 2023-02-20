With new technology-enabled entrants at every turn, a looming transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, and the old-fashioned term "automobiles" falling under the wider umbrella of autonomous vehicles and mobility—nothing in the automotive industry is certain. Companies across the automotive supply chain are planning for, adjusting to, and hedging their bets against the current period of rapid change and growth.

The only certainties in the near term are the ongoing component supply bottlenecks, labor issues, freight delays, and inflationary and recessionary pressures that continue to plague all industries. These pressures have even more acute impacts given the volatile volume fluctuations, common contractual limitations, and slim profit margins inherent in today's automotive industry.

To help you navigate these transformative but uncertain times, Foley & Lardner is launching its Auto Trends 2023 Series, with our first installment coming next week. This series will include articles concerning timely topics for the auto industry, such as:

New rules relating to EV tax credits

Cybersecurity developments and recent updates

Product liability trends in EV, driver-assisted technology, and supply chain

Avoiding exposure to IP litigation through licenses and contract provisions

Navigating warranty, recall, and pricing disputes between OEMs and suppliers

The recent proliferation of ITC investigations in the automotive space

Challenges and opportunities in EV launches

