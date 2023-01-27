In our fourth episode, Ann Jordan, CEO of ASQ, joins Natasha Allen for a discussion on digital transformation and the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution: Which industries are adapting the quickest? How can it be measured? What barriers are regions around the world encountering? And where does setting quality standards fit in?

Go Deeper:

Foley & Lardner's Innovative Technology Insights podcast focuses on the wide-ranging innovations shaping today's business, regulatory, and scientific landscape. With guest speakers who work in a diverse set of fields, from artificial intelligence to genomics, our discussions examine not only on the legal implications of these changes but also on the impact they will have on our daily lives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.