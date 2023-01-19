ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The regulatory and compliance landscape for data is becoming ever more complicated. Privacy laws, cyber laws and now AI laws are emerging at different levels of government – from the city to multinational. Selling innovation has never been more challenging than now. Is your company set up for success?

As the landscape of data and AI legislation continues to evolve worldwide, learn about how you can equip your organization with what it needs to address client concerns from the beginning and build a culture resilient to regulatory change.

This session will:

- Provide an overview of the data and AI regulatory landscape across Canada, the United States, the European Union, and other global jurisdictions around the globe

- Highlight the impacts of these emerging regulations and describe what effective compliance looks like for your organization

- Outline the key tenants of a successful AI governance program

- Discuss the implications of these emerging trends and what they mean for you

- Highlight where your organization can get started

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.