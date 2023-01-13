Pryor Cashman litigator Nicholas Saady spoke to Politico about the potential implications of artificial intelligence (AI) on the practice of law.

In "My lawyer, the robot," Nick looks at where AI is already part of the practice of law—and where it might be headed:

AI has already made inroads into the American legal profession, where big firms routinely use it to assist in the task of reviewing troves of documents that can number in the millions during the discovery phase of litigation. But Nicholas Saady, a litigator at Pryor Cashman who advises on the use of AI in business and legal practice, said this latest application might not fly. He pointed to a host of procedural and practical issues presented by using AIchatbots for real-time legal representation. "Is it the unauthorized practice of law?" he asked, saying the plan risked running afoul of state laws that require professional licensure for lawyers.

Nick also suggests that some of a human lawyer's subtler skills—such as making quick strategic decisions and reading body language in court—might be beyond current AI's ability, saying "It doesn't seem like AI is ready to get on its feet in court."

Read the full article using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.