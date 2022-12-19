From improving genomic sequencing to discovering new drug formulations, AI plays a key role in advancing biomedical research. In particular, the field of bioinformatics, which involves the collection and interpretation of biological data using software tools, is undergoing a period of rapid transformation and growth due to innovative uses of AI. Recent AI-related developments in bioinformatics include the determination of 3D shapes of proteins, the identification of disease-specific biomarkers, and the modification of existing drugs to create COVID-19 therapeutics. This upward trend will continue throughout 2023 and beyond as AI is increasingly adopted by major biomedical research groups and biotech companies.

