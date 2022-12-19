AI as applied to manufacturing will continue to trend upward, along with associated product liability concerns. Manufacturers will continue to seek out and implement solutions that integrate tools that use AI (including machine learning) to automate the manufacturing floor. Vendors of these tools may seek to require human oversight of their implementation, as well as engagement by the manufacturer in decision-making relating to use of such tools. As these tools are deployed, expect to see increasing attention focused on the potential safety and product liability issues that could arise from such automation, both in terms of safety of the manufacturing plant itself and the products manufactured in the plant.

Keywords: Artificial Intelligence + Robotics

Mofo Tech Blog - A blog dedicated to information, trend-spotting & analysis for science & tech-based companies

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved