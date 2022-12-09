In our third episode, David Sloan, Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft Worldwide Public Sector, joins Christopher McKenna and Natasha Allen for an in-depth discussion about hyperscale cloud computing. What is it and how did it power the rapid digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic? How does it differ from "standard" cloud computing and what benefits does it offer by comparison? Where does it intersect with areas of investment such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity?

