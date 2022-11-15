In the second episode of our Innovative Technology Insights podcast Jeff Elton, CEO of ConcertAI, joins Natasha Allen for an insightful discussion on the growing intersection of health care and artificial intelligence - What are the areas of medicine that stand to benefit the most from AI? How will this adoption assist in addressing health disparities? Where are the potential ethical pitfalls? And what can companies do to prepare their enterprises for this change?

Foley & Lardner's Innovative Technology Insights podcast focuses on the wide-ranging innovations shaping today's business, regulatory, and scientific landscape. With guest speakers who work in a diverse set of fields, from artificial intelligence to genomics, our discussions examine not only on the legal implications of these changes but also on the impact they will have on our daily lives.

