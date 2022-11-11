In today's News of Note, anxieties continue to grow over AI-generated art, effective cybersecurity for the high-tech era, and the impact of facial recognition and gunshot detection technology on human rights.
- An AI-generated homage to South Korean illustrator Kim Jung Gi sparks outrage among his fans and the anime community at large. (Andrew Deck, Rest of World)
- Ford Motor's autonomous vehicle startup, Argo AI, shuts down. (Keerthi Vedantam, Crunchbase News)
- Researchers believe AI will play key role in helping humans talk to animals. (Neel Dhanesha, Vox)
- The Southern Poverty Law Center is offering an immersive virtual reality experience called "Traveling While Black" at the Civil Rights Memorial Center. (Esther Schrader, Southern Poverty Law Center)
- The U.S. Cyber National Mission Force is supporting Ukrainian defenses on the cyber front. (Gordon Corera, BBC)
- As cities across the United States grapple with gun violence, AI-powered gunshot detection sensors generate hope for a solution and concerns for civil rights. (Sarah Holder and Fola Akinnibi, Bloomberg)
- Stable Diffusion VR is using AI-generated images to create an immersive (and environmentally friendly) AI experience. (Katie Wickens, PC Gamer)
- How will cybersecurity services and defense programs need to adapt to the high-tech era? (Arthur Herman, Forbes)
- Cambridge University researchers say that UK police use of facial recognition technology in public spaces should be banned due to human rights concerns. (Marco Marcelline, PC Gamer)
