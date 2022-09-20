FTI Consulting's Women's Initiative (FTI WIN), for which Sophie serves on the Global Steering Committee, is a great example of how these types of programs can make an impact. FTI WIN started as a small group of senior leaders in the company establishing a framework for mentoring and uplifting women within the firm. Today, the progress we've made is remarkable — we have addressed pay gaps, successfully recruited and retained top female talent, and found ways to better meet the needs of women in our workplace.

I've always been interested in technology and how to create new solutions to solve difficult problems. My belief that collaboration is necessary to innovate is ultimately manifested in a career focused on the intersections of technology and business challenges

