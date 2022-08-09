ARTICLE

Taft partner Matt Albaugh authored the article "Legal technology from the client's perspective: Good and bad," which was published in the Indiana Lawyer on Aug. 3. The article highlights several cases where Albaugh has found different aspects of technology to be advantageous to him and his clients and how to be efficient when using them.

Albaugh helps companies and non-profits navigate through the challenges of high-stakes product liability and commercial litigation, regulatory compliance and investigations by federal and state regulators, and corporate governance. He also has extensive experience in the area of toxic torts, medical devices, and personal injury defense.

Originally Published by Indiana Lawyer, 03 August 2022

