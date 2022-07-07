Industry

3D Printing is Nearly a $15B Industry, Continues to Grow, McKinsey Says

(March 22)

McKinsey estimates that 3D printing is now a $14.7 billion industry, with a 22% annual growth rate. The firm notes that after 40 years of development, the sector is "extremely dynamic, with more than 200 players competing to develop new hardware, software, and materials." McKinsey identifies four sources of value created by 3D printing:

It can generate any 3D component, and it will perform better and cost less than with conventional manufacturing methods. Simplicity of fabrication reduces the time to market. There is no need for molds or fixed tooling, allowing for mass-scale customization. It reduces the need for spare-parts inventories by enabling on-demand production of items from digital files, in the field.

One of the key drivers of 3D printing growth, according to McKinsey, will be increasing labor costs in China.

Survey Says More Users Plan on Investing in 3D Printing Hardware, Materials, and Accessories

(February 15)

A survey from MakerBot on the 3D printing usage habits and investment plans of professionals from around the world found there is continued strong adoption of 3D printing, with 77% of respondents saying they made 3D printing investments in 2021, and 69% expecting to do so this year. Seventy-four percent of respondents said they planned new 3D printing investments in 2021, showing growing optimism in the segment. Moreover, in this year's study, 84% of respondents who invested last year said they plan to purchase more equipment, materials, and accessories in 2022 in order to address new applications, whether that's prototyping, tooling, or even expanding to mass production - something new for respondents.

Construction

Chinese Engineers Plan to Fully Automate the Construction of a Dam Using 3D Printing

(May 10)

Using the ideas of research paper, Chinese engineers are planning to use 3D printing to fully automate the construction of a 590-foot-tall dam on the Tibetan Plateau to build the Yangqu hydropower plant. The engineers believe they can build the dam within two years while eliminating the need for human laborers at the dam site by using artificial intelligence to control unmanned machinery to construct the overall structure.

Alquist 3D Plans to Build 200 Homes in Virginia

(April 27)

Having finished building the "first owner-occupied 3D printed home" earlier in 2022, construction 3D printing firm Alquist 3D is planning to build 200 homes across the state of Virginia. Given the region's rapidly growing workforce, it's expected to serve as an ideal test bed for showcasing 3D printing's efficacy in creating accessible new homes. Unlike its previous builds, which were carried out using a COBOD machine, Alquist 3D's new homes are expected to be realized with the help of Black Buffalo 3D's "NEXCON," a gantry system capable of creating three-story structures.

GE Renewable Energy Opens R&D Facility Focused on 3D Printing Wind Turbine Bases

(April 25)

GE Renewable Energy opened a new research and development facility dedicated to 3D printing the concrete base of wind turbine towers. The facility, located in Bergen, New York, will see GE conduct research into additively manufacturing these wind turbine bases on-site at various wind farms as the firm looks to lower transportation costs and create additional employment opportunities. GE believes 3D printing has the potential to "bring a step-change in cost and performance competitiveness" in the wind energy sector, as the industry continues to grow. The research is partially supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy and will see a team of 20 people work to optimize the 3D printing technology. The first applications of the technology within the field are anticipated within the next five years.

Habitat for Humanity 3D-Prints Its First Home in the U.S.

(December 27)

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg in Virginia partnered with 3D printing company Alquist to 3D print a 1,200-square-foot home built out of concrete. The technology allowed the home to be built in just 12 hours, which saves about four weeks of construction time for a typical home. The concrete used in the house's 3D construction has many long-term benefits, such as the ability to retain temperature and withstand natural disasters, like tornadoes and hurricanes. Habitat for Humanity hopes to continue partnering and developing the technology used with the printing of this home, and sees the technology as a way to help alleviate the increased demand for low-cost housing.

