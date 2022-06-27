The most important document related to your ERP implementation, integration, or digital transformation is the statement of work. Including milestones, deliverable specifications, and acceptance testing criteria are all critical to getting your implementation or digital transformation off on the right foot. Learn more from Taft partner Marcus Harris in this video:

The Most Important Document You Will Negotiate in Your Digital Transformation – YouTube

