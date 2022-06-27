United States:
The Most Important Document You Will Negotiate In Your Digital Transformation
27 June 2022
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
The most important document related to your ERP implementation,
integration, or digital transformation is the statement of work.
Including milestones, deliverable specifications, and acceptance
testing criteria are all critical to getting your implementation or
digital transformation off on the right foot. Learn more from Taft
partner Marcus Harris in this video:
The Most Important Document You Will Negotiate in
Your Digital Transformation – YouTube
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
