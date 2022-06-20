Foley & Lardner LLP advised EDST, LLC d/b/a Quext, a Texas-based technology company that offers a cutting-edge property management platform for the multifamily industry, in securing $63 million from a network of private investors. The fundraising round is based on a post-money valuation of $350 million and includes notable technologists and innovators.

Since Quext's first round of funding in 2017, it has continued to reimagine technology solutions for apartment communities across the United States. Its core platform innovations include the internet of things, property management, digital human customer support, high-speed internet, and property websites. The funds raised will allow Quext to further develop its smart apartment technology platform, grow IoT inventory to meet customer demands, further safeguard its intellectual property, and expand its best-in-class sales and customer success teams.

Foley served as legal counsel to Quext in connection with the financing. The team was led by Partner Glenn Singleton and included Associate Eric Lauria-Banta.

