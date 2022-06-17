Discover Four Technology-Enabled Solutions Shaping the Future of Settlement Administration

As mass disputes continue growing in size and complexity, clearing the final hurdle to resolution requires that settlements be administered in a precise, efficient, and cost-effective manner.

Forward-thinking settlement administrators are increasingly leveraging technology solutions to conduct successful settlement programs and reach smooth resolutions.

This Guide is designed to show where technology is having the largest impact by providing a sampling of ways in which administrators are embracing innovative technology solutions to improve the settlement process and efficiently administer resolutions for the most complex disputes.

Download your copy of Leveraging Technology to Improve Settlement Administration to access expert tips for using technology-enabled solutions to:

Increase transparency and improve accuracy

Accelerate the speed of fund distribution

Streamline payment using automated tools and payment processes

Minimize costs and maximize efficiency

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.