Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas, TX) co-authored "Incorporating AI into Today's Risk Management Processes" along with David Steiger for the May 26, 2022, edition of Westlaw Today. It is becoming clear that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be an asset within corporate legal departments over the next several years, but many suggest the issues with deploying AI will be more related to human-side challenges than technological. Stratton and David write about some of the obvious risks organizations may face in adapting to AI and covers possible steps toward mitigating those risks. Regardless of potential exposure, they emphasize the importance of adding AI to a legal department's repertoire: "even if regulators don't explicitly demand AI integration, customers and stakeholders will eventually demand a level of accountability and performance that only AI can deliver."

Originally published by Westlaw Today

