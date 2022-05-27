ARTICLE

Founded by Dilan Shah in 2019, YUR Inc. is a leader in accessible fitness technology in the gaming space. YUR's gamified social layer, YUR.fit, pairs with virtual and augmented reality games to allow gamers to sync health data, such as exercise, sleep, and nutrition. YUR can be used within almost any digital space, allowing gamers to use various wearables and gaming platforms for fitness tracking.

YUR's mission is to facilitate a healthy and active lifestyle for gamers. YUR captures a key target audience that is otherwise overlooked by popular fitness programs like Peloton and Lululemon's Mirror. Many existing fitness programs focus on consumers who already enjoy fitness and promote activities that are perceived as high-rate exertion workouts. In contrast, YUR noticed that 80% of their gamer community are beginners in fitness. Therefore, YUR targets those who need help getting started with health and fitness habits.

YUR recorded over 7.1 million workouts in the year 2020. YUR has continued to excel during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating its ability to adapt to change. While many businesses have slowed down, the pandemic presented an opportunity for YUR to expand its reach as at-home fitness became the norm. YUR believes it has the largest XR fitness community with over 170,000 users.

YUR continues to show potential for growth with its API (Application Programming Interface) approach. APIs enable YUR's products to be implemented on multiple devices. YUR has its own Apple Watch app and hopes to be accessible via any wearable device. For gamers who do not use wearables, YUR also uses machine learning to train models that estimate fitness metrics from only movement and pieces of biometric information. Upcoming developments for YUR include sleep fitness and glucose monitoring via wearables.

In the long term, YUR aims to become the unified activity-tracking layer across all spatial computing peripherals. YUR offers one of less than 10 applications at the heart of Facebook's fitness initiatives on the interactive side of VR / AR. YUR is addressing a potentially large market as there are 174 million gamers in the United States alone. Users can purchase a B2C subscription to give YUR members access to virtual cosmetics that rotate every month. YUR's VR/AR title will retail for $20 and is slated for release in January 2022 on Oculus Quest.

