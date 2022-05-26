Adam Bialek (Partner-New York, NY) authored "U.S. Department of Justice Releases Guidance Regarding Web Accessibility, But Uncertainty Remains" for the June 2022 edition of Intellectual Property & Technology Law Journal. Just as physical barriers can prevent a person with disabilities from accessing premises, websites can be designed in a way that prevents people with disabilities from accessing information. To address this issue, the DOJ released Guidance that concerns web accessibility and the Americans with Disabilities Act, but Adam notes there are still grey areas such as what constitutes a "public accommodation." Additionally, the guidelines stop short of issuing clear regulations, but they do indicate that the DOJ is committed to making sure websites are accessible to those with disabilities.

