McKinsey.com reported that "The emerging technology of quantum computing could revolutionize the fight against climate change, transforming the economics of decarbonization and becoming a major factor in limiting global warming to the target temperature of 1.5°C.". The May 19, 2022 article entitled "Quantum computing just might save the planet" included these comments:

Even though the technology is in the early stages of development—experts estimate the first generation of fault-tolerant quantum computing will arrive in the second half of this decade—breakthroughs are accelerating, investment dollars are pouring in, and start-ups are proliferating. Major tech companies have already developed small, so-called noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) machines, though these aren't capable of performing the type of calculations that fully capable quantum computers are expected to perform.

