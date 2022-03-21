Protecting Inventions Relating to Artificial Intelligence: Best Practices

Artificial intelligence (AI) has quickly emerged at the forefront of a fourth industrial revolution that is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and interact with the environment around us. As a consequence, many parties are investing heavily in developing new AI related inventions, and seeking to protect the valuable intellectual property subsequently generated. Given the relatively recent surge in interest in AI, some practitioners and applicants may not fully appreciate the unique considerations associated with protecting AI innovation.

A recent Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) white paper co-authored by associate John Kind seeks to discuss the patenting process as it relates to AI, and aid the practitioner and applicant in forming sound decisions.

Read the full white paper, and check out more Fenwick AI-related insights.

