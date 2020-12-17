If you were following the news this week, you probably heard about a major hack of SolarWinds' software. SolarWinds' software is used to monitor and manage network gear and to monitor applications for countless multi-national companies and several key U.S. government agencies. The hack is a big black eye for SolarWinds, but it also highlights the vulnerability companies and governments face.
Listen to this 8 minute podcast as TC2's Technology Director, David Lee, Tony Mangino, a Director, and Joe Schmidt dig a bit deeper into what the Solar Winds hack means for enterprises and describe some steps you're going to want to take.
