If you were following the news this week, you probably heard about a major hack of SolarWinds' software. SolarWinds' software is used to monitor and manage network gear and to monitor applications for countless multi-national companies and several key U.S. government agencies. The hack is a big black eye for SolarWinds, but it also highlights the vulnerability companies and governments face.

Listen to this 8 minute podcast as TC2's Technology Director, David Lee, Tony Mangino, a Director, and Joe Schmidt dig a bit deeper into what the Solar Winds hack means for enterprises and describe some steps you're going to want to take.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.