When you buy technology, the easy choice is to buy it from your incumbent supplier, and frankly, if you have a good relationship with that supplier and a contract with competitive pricing, that's probably the right choice. When you're looking at a new technology like SD-WAN, however, handing the business to your incumbent supplier requires further thought.

Listen to this 6-minute podcast as TC2 Directors Keith Cook and Joe Schmidt discuss how doing your due diligence and competitively sourcing your SD-WAN solution will deliver big benefits for your company.

self

Originally published November 23, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.