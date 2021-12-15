ARTICLE

2022 will see a continued trend of using AI to develop natural language capabilities for machines to better understand, communicate, and even code or “author” works. 2021 saw a rise in automatic and semi-automatic analyses of large quantities of data, including sorting, parsing, and adding and removing linguistic structures, in order to extract patterns, trends, terms, and sentiment from natural language. We can expect more advancements in 2022. Resulting algorithms should lead to better search, analysis, chat, coding, and other tools.

This post is a part of a series on trends in the artificial intelligence space for 2022, authored by MoFo lawyers.

