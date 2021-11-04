self

We reconnect with Siraj Husain for the third time this year to hear the latest in artificial intelligence. He updates us on the National Institute of Standards and Technology and its effort to create an AI framework. Siraj discusses incidents of how AI has been used inappropriately and how it has gone wrong in the marketplace. He outlines why organizations need to do a better job about practicing responsible AI not just from an ethical perspective but also corporate. Finally, he discusses AI on a global scale and how other countries have adopted it.

Siraj Husain is a partner in the Intellectual Property Group in Sheppard Mullin's Palo Alto office. Siraj focuses his practice on intellectual property and patent strategy in various technical areas with an emphasis in software and artificial intelligence. With an undergraduate degree in computer science, and over a decade of legal experience representing computer technology companies, Siraj helps clients, large and small, build and manage valuable patent portfolios in the United States and abroad.

Thank you for listening! Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to the show to receive every new episode delivered straight to your podcast player every week.

If you enjoyed this episode, please help us get the word out about this podcast. Rate and Review this show in Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher Radio, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. It helps other listeners find this show.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What is the National Institute for Standards and Technology?

How did NIST come about creating an AI risk management framework?

What is NIST doing to build trust in AI?

What does it mean that AI is brittle?

How does embedded bias in AI influence the marketplace?

What's the timeline for the NIST process?

How does the domestic and multinational world embrace this framework?

What are other AI-capable countries doing about AI?

Resources Mentioned:

Nota Bene Episode 141: Artificial Intelligence Technologies: Past, Present, and Forward with Siraj Husain



Nota Bene Episode 108: Artificial Intelligence: Landmark 2020 Developments and Rapid Business Adoption with Siraj Husain

Sam Harris' Making Sense podcast #116 – AI: Racing Toward the Brink

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.